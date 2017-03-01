Ex-wife says man shot by Utah police was full of love — but struggling with mental illness

Memories reduced Spears to tears more than once as she recounted Zumwalt's rapid mental disintegration in the days leading up to his fatal shooting during a confrontation with law officers at a Tooele County incinerator plant last Sunday.

Zumwalt — honorably discharged from the U.S. Navy in 2005 after a manic episode and subsequent diagnosis of "type II bipolar disorder with psychotic tendencies" — began to slip into depression several weeks ago.

Frightened by changes in his behavior — his lack of sleep, skipped meals and mood swings from the dark to euphoric — Spears and others begged him to check into the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Salt Lake City.

"He [had become] very irregular with his meds," Spears said. "He didn't like the way they made him feel; he wanted to feel his emotions, even though without his meds they weren't controllable."

Before his death, the last manic break suffered by Zumwalt, at least that Spears knew of, was in August 2009. That lasted nearly a month before he was hospitalized.

Then, in early February, he visited Spears, and she told him she feared he was losing touch with reality once more.

"I know," he told her. "I can feel it coming."

Spears urged him to see his VA psychiatrist, and he agreed. Despite new prescriptions to counter depression, anxiety and psychosis, he was riding an emotional roller coaster.

Spears said he checked into the hospital Feb. 22, but was released the next day after assuring doctors that he was not suicidal or a danger to others.

Jill Atwood, spokeswoman for Salt Lake City's veterans hospital, said she could not discuss any patient's specific case, but noted that the center's doors are "always open to vets," including access to an emergency room crisis team, post-traumatic stress disorder clinics and a suicide-prevention team.

Despite his visit to the hospital, Zumwalt continued to sink into delusion and manic behavior, Spears said. During the next several days, Spears, along with Zumwalt's parents from Elko, Nev., repeatedly tried to intervene.

At one point, Zumwalt, apparently intent on returning to his Elko childhood home, drove his pickup truck as far as Wells, Nev., before running out of gas. Confused about how he had gotten there, he called his father, Don Zumwalt, to pick him up.

Spears said the elder Zumwalt — who could not be reached for comment Wednesday — drove his son back to Salt Lake City late on the night of Feb. 25. The father made sure he had groceries and a meal, and accompanied his son into his apartment's bathroom to see that he took his medications.

Plans were made to see Zumwalt again Sunday, preparing him for a return to the hospital Monday to be admitted for further psychiatric care.

But time ran out about 6:30 a.m. Sunday morning, shortly after Zumwalt, appearing to be armed, showed up outside the fence of the Clean Harbors incinerator site in remote Tooele County.