Barry Zumwalt: A tale of mental illness, love, and deadly delusion

Memories reduced Spears to tears more than once as she recounted Zumwalt's rapid mental disintegration in the days leading up to his fatal shooting during a confrontation with lawmen at a Tooele County incinerator plant last Sunday.

Zumwalt — honorably discharged from the U.S. Navy in 2005 following a manic episode and subsequent diagnosis of "type II bipolar disorder with psychotic tendencies" — began to slip into depression several weeks ago.

Frightened by changes in his behavior — his lack of sleep, skipped meals and mood swings from the dark to euphoric — Spears and others begged him to check into the Veterans Administration Hospital in Salt Lake City.

"He [had become] very irregular with his meds. He didn't like the way they made him feel; he wanted to feel his emotions, even though without his meds they weren't controllable," Spears said.

Prior to his death, the last manic break suffered by Zumwalt, at least that Spears knew of, was in August 2009. That lasted nearly a month before he was hospitalized.

Then, in early February, he visited Spears, and she told she feared he was losing touch with reality once more. "I know, I can feel it coming," he told her.

Spears urged him to see his VA psychiatrist, and he relented. But despite new prescriptions to counter depression, anxiety and psychosis, he was riding an emotional rollercoaster.

Spears said he checked into the hospital on Feb. 22, but was released the next day after assuring doctors that he was not suicidal or a danger to others.

Still, Zumwalt continued to sink into delusion and manic behavior. Over the next several days, Spears, joining with Zumwalt's parents from Elko, Nev., repeatedly tried to intervene.

At one point, Zumwalt, apparently intent on returning to his Elko childhood home, drove his pickup truck as far as Wells, Nev., before running out of gas. Confused about how he had gotten there, he called his father, Don Zumwalt, to pick him up.

Spears said the elder Zumwalt — who could not be reached for comment on Wednesday — drove his troubled son back to Salt Lake City late on the night of Feb. 25. The father made sure he had groceries and a meal, and accompanied his son into his apartment's bathroom to make sure he took his medications.

Plans were made to see Zumwalt again on Sunday, preparing him for a return to the hospital on Monday to be admitted for further psychiatric care.

But time ran out about 6:30 a.m. Sunday morning, shortly after Zumwalt, appearing to be armed, showed up outside the fence of the Clean Harbors incinerator site in remote Tooele County.

Later that morning, police officers showed up at Spears home, initially saying they wanted to make sure she was safe but not revealing Zumwalt was dead. It was Sunday noon, Spears said, when detectives arrived to tell her that Zumwalt had been shot in a confrontation with a Tooele County sheriff's deputy and Utah Highway Patrol trooper.

"They told me that Barry was screaming that his wife and child were in danger, inside the building, and that he needed to get them out," Spears said. "He was just trying to get to us, trying to get into the building where he thought we were."