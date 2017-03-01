Latest from the John Swallow corruption trial: Closing arguments expected, followed by jury deliberations

Jury deliberations are expected to begin Wednesday in the public corruption trial of former Utah Attorney General John Swallow. A jury of 12 have heard the case. Four of those will be released as alternates after hearing closing arguments. They won't be allowed to deliberate and decide the case, but are available in the event that another juror is not allowed to complete their service.

Swallow has been on trial since Feb. 7.

He was charged in 3rd District Court with 13 felony and misdemeanor counts related to allegations of corruption and bribery inside the state's top law enforcement officer.