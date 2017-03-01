Quantcast
Home » News
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login
Home » News
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login

Latest from the John Swallow corruption trial: Closing arguments expected, followed by jury deliberations

By connect
First Published      Updated 24 minutes ago
ARTICLE PHOTO GALLERY (10)

Jury deliberations are expected to begin Wednesday in the public corruption trial of former Utah Attorney General John Swallow. A jury of 12 have heard the case. Four of those will be released as alternates after hearing closing arguments. They won't be allowed to deliberate and decide the case, but are available in the event that another juror is not allowed to complete their service.

Swallow has been on trial since Feb. 7.

He was charged in 3rd District Court with 13 felony and misdemeanor counts related to allegations of corruption and bribery inside the state's top law enforcement officer.

Four of the counts have been dropped over the course of the case.

If convicted, Swallow faces a prison term of up to 30 years.

The latest from Day 13 of the trial:

 

COMMENTS
POST A COMMENT      ()