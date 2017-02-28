With trust in Trump, Utah lawmakers pass kinder, gentler public lands resolution

Lawmakers seek to work with feds to control areas but may seek lawsuit later if needed.

For years, Utah lawmakers made fiery calls to sue the federal government for control of Utah public lands. That changed Tuesday with Donald Trump as president.

The Utah House instead adopted a transformed, friendlier call to work first with the new administration and the GOP-controlled Congress for the same goal.

Only to prod that hoped-for federal legislative action, the resolution also called for preparation of a lawsuit — but made clear that should be held for now and used only if necessary later. Such a legal challenge is expected to cost $14 million.

The House voted 53-14 to pass HCR1 and sent it to the Senate.