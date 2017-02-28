Quantcast
With trust in Trump, Utah lawmakers pass kinder, gentler public lands resolution

By connect
First Published      Updated 46 minutes ago

Lawmakers seek to work with feds to control areas but may seek lawsuit later if needed.

For years, Utah lawmakers made fiery calls to sue the federal government for control of Utah public lands. That changed Tuesday with Donald Trump as president.

The Utah House instead adopted a transformed, friendlier call to work first with the new administration and the GOP-controlled Congress for the same goal.

Only to prod that hoped-for federal legislative action, the resolution also called for preparation of a lawsuit — but made clear that should be held for now and used only if necessary later. Such a legal challenge is expected to cost $14 million.

The House voted 53-14 to pass HCR1 and sent it to the Senate.

The sponsor of the bill, Rep. Keven Stratton, R-Orem, earlier explained the about-face saying Utah lawmakers want to take advantage of a change in the political landscape with Trump as president and Republicans controlling both houses of Congress.

Instead of calling for a lawsuit quickly, it now urges the president and Congress to "support all efforts and actions necessary" to pass legislation transferring control of public lands to Utah.

He also made an interesting change in the title of the resolution. It was originally, "Concurrent resolution on public lands litigation."

Now it is, "Concurrent resolution to secure the perpetual health and vitality of Utah's public lands and its status as a premier public lands state."

"Don't you just love that title?" Stratton asked the House.

The resolution also says that "Utah seeks management and control over the public lands not to sell them but to protect them in the way they always should have been protected." It also said: "Federal mismanagement has provided Utah communities with increased air pollution, dying forests, decimated wildlife, depressed economies, underfunded public education and blocked recreational opportunities."

 

