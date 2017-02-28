Earned income tax credit finally coming to Utah’s working poor?

The federal government provides such credits, as do 26 states. They can help people receive tax "refunds" even when they earn so little that they may not owe any income taxes.

A state EITC has been proposed in Utah several times in recent years, but has been rejected either for costing the state too much or not providing significant relief to the poor — essentially for being too big or too small.

Westwood said the bill strikes a proper balance.

Past proposals would have cost the state an estimated $25 million a year, he said. HB294 would cost one fifth of that — an estimated $4.8 million.

That is because it would limit the credit to those now stuck in intergenerational poverty, as determined by the Utah Department of Workforce Services. Experts say that is the highest-risk population for continuing poverty, and the toughest to help move out of it.

With such focus, the bill would be able to offer a tax credit amounting to 10 percent of the federal EITC. Previous proposals were for only 5 percent, or just $120 on average, which critics said wasn't enough to truly help someone get off assistance.

In an earlier hearing, Bill Cosgrove, representing the American Academy of Pediatrics, said the working poor who come out of intergenerational poverty "are always near the cliff. Not only are they working paycheck to paycheck, but dollar to dollar. A small difference makes a big difference for these folks."