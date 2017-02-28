Utah House kills bill that would allow violating rape victim’s request for confidentiality

"If you knew there was a Ted Bundy on your campus, would an institution not have a duty … to the other students, to the safety of the campus?" said Rep. Ken Ivory, R-West Jordan. "It's common sense. It's basic safety."

But House Minority Leader Brian King, D-Salt Lake City, said fewer sexual assault victims likely would report to university officials if they believed police may become involved. "If they don't feel they have control, they are not likely to come forward at all."

Agreeing was Rep. Angela Romero, D-Salt Lake City. "Many victims do not report sexual assault due to fear of not having confidentiality and fear of retaliation."

She added, "When victims can share their feelings through confidentiality, they are more prepared to report that crime."

Coleman said her bill was based, in part, on new policies at Brigham Young University and would give victims amnesty for any violations of honor codes.

Coleman also said the bill could prevent the worst kind of statistic she could imagine for a rape victim: "That you were one of six, and the institution knew about the other five." She added, "This is an effort to prevent further sexual assaults."

The bill emerged after The Salt Lake Tribune reported in July that four women — who did not know each other — separately reported to police in 2015 that they allegedly were sexually assaulted by fellow Utah State University student and football star Torrey Green. Three of the women were students and informed the school.

But it does not appear that USU fully investigated or sanctioned Green. USU, citing student privacy, denied an open-records request last year for communication involving the accused man. Logan police, asked for any communication from the department to school officials about the student, said none existed.

Under Title IX, a federal law that requires universities to swiftly respond to complaints of sexual violence, schools must take action if there is a potential continuing threat to students.

When universities have a credible report that a student has sexually abused multiple students, the law says, "that pattern of conduct should trigger an inquiry," even without a formal complaint from an alleged victim.

Coleman previously has said her bill does not detract from a university's obligation to investigate sexual violence under Title IX, but allows universities to involve law enforcement simultaneously.

The bill would apply to both public and private institutions and would grant amnesty to alleged victims, or individuals who may have witnessed an attack, for student code violations.