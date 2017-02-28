House OKs free-speech on campus bill

HB54 • A bill promoting freedom of campus speech won unanimous approval Tuesday in the Utah House and now heads to the Senate.

Rep. Kim Coleman, R-West Jordan, has said that HB54 was created to address limits on speech on certain campuses

Coleman said the bill affirms that college campuses are traditional public forums for speech and that "the institution may maintain a reasonable time, place or manner of restrictions on expression, but everything else is free."

Outdoor areas of public colleges and universities are reserved for free speech and an institution may not prohibit it so long as the speakers' conduct is lawful = under the bill. It also recognizes a cause of legal action if free-speech rights are violated.