Police identify body found behind elementary school in Bountiful

Police have identified a man whose body was found earlier this week by students behind Washington Elementary school in Bountiful.

The man was identified as 38-year-old Jeremy Shane Isaacson, of Marriott-Slaterville, Bountiful Police Lt. Dave Edwards said Friday.

Students spotted the man in the Mill Creek canal, which runs behind the school, on Monday afternoon.

Two days earlier, Isaacson was pulled over for lane violations and speeding, Edwards said, but he fled and officers lost sight of him. Bountiful police found his car that evening, near 600 South and 500 West. During the stop, the officer had smelled alcohol, said Edwards.