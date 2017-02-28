NTSB investigating plane crash that killed three in rural Utah

The National Transportation Safety Board on Tuesday was investigating a weekend plane crash that killed a Mormon bishop and his two children in rural southwestern Utah, police said.
Authorities found the bodies of Randall Wells, 41, and his two children Asher, 8, and Sarah, 3, on Monday in Iron County near it's border with Garfield County. The terrain where the plane went down is "rugged" with hills like "little mountains" lined with a sagebrush and trees, said Garfield County sheriff's spokeswoman Denise Dustrup.
The three were the only people aboard their single-engine Cessna 172, discovered in lower Bear Valley.