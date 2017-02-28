Senate shrinks $60M manufacturing tax break to $1.8M, pushes for cleaner-burning fuels

A proposal to bolster Utah's manufacturing sector through a $60 million tax break turned into a clean-air initiative Tuesday after lawmakers swapped out a bill on the Senate floor.
The new version of SB197 would cost the state roughly $1.8 million in sales tax revenue, used as an incentive for refineries that move toward the production of Tier-3 fuel.
"It's probably one of the more significant air-quality bills we can deal with," said Sen. Stuart Adams, R-Layton, the bill's sponsor.
Senators gave preliminary approval on Monday to the original version of the bill, which would have expanded an existing manufacturing sales tax credit to include equipment with an economic life of three years of less.