Senate shrinks $60M manufacturing tax break to $1.8M, pushes for cleaner-burning fuels

Adams said that proposal is still good tax policy, but its large price tag has been a sticking point as Utah continues to experience volatility in its sales tax receipts.

"The challenge is funding it," Adams said.

During debate Monday, Adam's Senate colleagues questioned the optics of handing a sizable tax cut to corporations at the same time that a proposal is being considered to hike the sales tax Utahns pay on food.

The new version uses a smaller tax incentive to address some of the challenges of Utah's air pollution, which Adams said is due in large part to vehicle emissions.

"Probably the number one thing we can do to try to help tailpipe emissions is to move to Tier-3 fuel," Adams said.

Under the bill, refineries would have until 2020 to produce Tier-3 fuel — a classification that requires stricter emission standards — or risk losing out on the tax break.

"It's not punitive on the refineries," Adams said. "They can obviously make the choice."

Sen. Luz Escamilla, D-Salt Lake City, said her caucus had not yet had a chance to discuss the changes to SB197. But she spoke favorably about the incentive it creates for refineries.

"We like that air quality component and moving toward that direction," she said. "We just want to make sure it can be funded."

