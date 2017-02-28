Utah lawmaker abandons pledge to run bill only with state school board’s support

A Utah lawmaker is taking heat online for breaking a promise to abandon legislation if it didn't earn the support of the Utah Board of Education.

In late January, Rep. Mike Kennedy, R-Alpine, posted on Instagram and Facebook about pitching his bill, HB136, to the school board.

The bill directs the school board to review federal education mandates and, if those mandates conflict with state goals, to request funding from lawmakers to allow Utah schools to ignore the federal Department of Education and the resources it provides.

"I will not push this bill through the legislature unless I receive majority support from this body," Kennedy wrote, referring to the Utah board of Education.

School board members initially split on the issue in a tied 7-7 vote. But during a subsequent board meeting on Feb. 9, the board voted 8-2 to oppose the bill. There are 15 members on the state school board.

Despite the board's formal opposition, Kennedy continued to promote the bill, most recently Monday during a Senate Education Committee hearing, where it advanced to the full Senate on a 4-1 vote. It already passed the House 59-14.

The contradiction caught the eye of the Facebook group Utah Parents Involved in Education, with several members describing their disappointment on Monday.

"Lacks trust and integrity," wrote Marla Hendrickson. "Can't stand by his promises."

Shane Earling wrote that Kennedy's actions shouldn't be surprising, saying it's typical of "skeezy" lawmakers.

"There seems to be few upstanding politicians nowadays," Earling wrote.

On Tuesday, Kennedy maintained that he received support from a majority of the board, despite eight members — a majority — voting to formally oppose his legislation.

Kennedy said he spoke to one board member who opposed his bill during the first 7-7 vote, and was told in private that they supported his proposal.

"The bill set sail with the majority of the board's approval," he said.

School board spokeswoman Emilie Wheeler confirmed Tuesday that the formal position of the board remains one of opposition to Kennedy's proposal.

"The board believes current law already allows it to do just what HB136 describes," she said. "We will continue to look for ways to maximize state funding for programs that lead to positive student outcomes and align with our strategic plan."

