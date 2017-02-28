Utahns in Congress laud Trump’s plan for ‘renewal of the American spirit’

Trump relished in the frequent and loud standing ovations from the Republican side of the chamber, though he continued to glance at the Democratic side where the minority party, for the most part, remained seated for much of the speech, offering almost as many chuckles as applause breaks.

The president, five weeks into office, offered a litany of goals for his administration: Bring back millions of jobs, fix a broken immigration system, repeal and replace "this imploding Obamacare disaster," defeat the so-called Islamic State, rebuild America's roads and bridges, and beef up the U.S. military.

"A new chapter of American greatness is now beginning. A new national pride is sweeping across our nation," Trump said. "And a new surge of optimism is placing impossible dreams firmly within our grasp. What we are witnessing today is the renewal of the American spirit."

The address — which was his first chance to address Congress but not an official State of the Union speech — showed the sharp split in politics that faces Congress and the White House. Republicans heralded their new commander in chief; Democrats struggled to hide their contempt.

Sen. Orrin Hatch, the Senate president pro tempore and third in line for the presidency, sat four rows from Trump and eagerly applauded the president.

"With Republican majorities in Congress and a new president in office, we finally have the opportunity to deliver for the American people," said Hatch, who had opposed much of President Barack Obama's signature domestic legislation. "I am eager to lead the fight for our values and rack up big wins for the conservative cause, like fixing our regulatory bureaucracy and putting excellent judges like Neil Gorsuch on the Supreme Court."

Gorsuch is Trump's pick to replace the late Justice Antonin Scalia on the high court.

Hatch also trumpeted the president's push for tossing out the Affordable Care Act in favor of "patient-centered reforms," changing the tax code to help businesses and Americans, and pushing a strong trade agenda.

Rep. Chris Stewart said the president made a "genuine effort" to find bipartisan balance.

"I though he hit just the right tone," the Utah Republican said in an interview. "I thought that he showed a little humility."

The congressman, a former Air Force pilot, particularly appreciated Trump's calls to expand and "rebuild" the military. He also favored the president's appeals to improve the economy and create more jobs in the U.S.

Though he called Trump "our Mussolini" during the presidential campaign, Stewart also said in a video statement that the speech "made me proud that he's my president."

Rep. Rob Bishop said in a prepared statement that the "most refreshing part" of the speech was that Trump pledged to work with Congress on the proposed initiatives.

"From infrastructure and regulatory reform to outdated environmental statutes and bureaucratic mission creep," Bishop, also a Republican, said, "I look forward to working in partnership with this administration and our states on a better way forward for the country."

Rep. Jason Chaffetz, who shook the president's hand after the address, said Trump "exceeded all my expectations. ... His tone and delivery was the best I've ever seen" from a president.