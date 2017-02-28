Trump lays out his plan for ‘renewal of the American spirit’

Trump relished in the frequent and loud standing ovations from the Republican side of the chamber, though he continued to glance at the Democratic side where the minority party, for the most part, remained seated for much of the speech, offering almost as many chuckles as applause breaks.

The president, five weeks into office, offered a litany of goals for his administration: Bring back millions of jobs, fix a broken immigration system, repeal and replace "this imploding Obamacare disaster," defeat the so-called Islamic State, rebuild America's roads and bridges, and beef up the U.S. military.

"A new chapter of American greatness is now beginning. A new national pride is sweeping across our nation," Trump said. "And a new surge of optimism is placing impossible dreams firmly within our grasp. What we are witnessing today is the renewal of the American spirit."

The address — which was his first chance to address Congress but not an official State of the Union speech — showed the sharp split in politics that faces Congress and the White House. Republicans heralded their new commander in chief; Democrats struggled to hide their contempt.

Sen. Orrin Hatch, the Senate president pro tempore and third in line for the presidency, sat four rows from Trump and eagerly applauded the president.

"With Republican majorities in Congress and a new president in office, we finally have the opportunity to deliver for the American people," said Hatch, who had opposed much of President Barack Obama's signature domestic legislation. "I am eager to lead the fight for our values and rack up big wins for the conservative cause, like fixing our regulatory bureaucracy and putting excellent judges like Neil Gorsuch on the Supreme Court."

Gorsuch is Trump's pick to replace the late Justice Antonin Scalia on the high court.

Hatch also trumpeted the president's push for tossing out the Affordable Care Act in favor of "patient-centered reforms," changing the tax code to help businesses and Americans, and pushing a strong trade agenda.

Sen. Mike Lee's office declined to make the senator available for an interview and to issue a statement on the president's speech.

While Trump laid out his vision for the future, he cast America as one facing dire circumstances.

In the past eight years, 13 million Americans left the workforce. The United States has lost 60,000 factory jobs to China since joining the World Trade Organization. A quarter of manufacturers disappeared since the North American Free Trade Agreement. The trade deficit was nearly a billion dollars last year.

Trump also warned that he would fight "radical Islamic terrorism" and defended his executive order to ban travel to the United States by citizens of certain predominantly Muslim countries.

"We cannot allow a beachhead of terrorism to form inside America — we cannot allow our nation to become a sanctuary for extremists," Trump said. "That is why my administration has been working on improved vetting procedures, and we will shortly take new steps to keep our nation safe — and to keep out those who would do us harm."

The president, no fan of teleprompters, read from two screens nearly the whole speech, barely veering off the prepared remarks.

Near the end of his speech, he urged Congress to work to fix the country's problems.

"Solving these, and so many other pressing problems, will require us to work past the differences of party," Trump said. "It will require us to tap into the American spirit that has overcome every challenge throughout our long and storied history."

tburr@sltrib.com