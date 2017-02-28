In joint address, Trump to tout accomplishments, lay out his American vision

Incoming presidents have traditionally addressed Congress shortly after taking office, though the speech is not considered a State of the Union address.

Trump will also greet a Republican-led Congress eager to hear from him on specific legislation he will support, especially when it comes to tax reform and the Affordable Care Act. The Hill has been anxious for details beyond Trump's rhetoric about his ambitious pledges.

"I think he's had that learning curve, but it comes to the point where the honeymoon is over and we need to do these things," Rep. Ted Yoho, R-Fla., told The Washington Post. "I'm just optimistic and I hope things are going to change drastically in this country."

Democrats, on the other hand, are bracing for a battle to halt some changes to laws that came under President Barack Obama.

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer of New York said Democrats have shown a united front while Republicans appear in disarray even though they control the White House and both chambers of Congress. He says now that Republicans are in charge, they're finding it tough to govern, and he predicts "discord in their party will grow."

On Trump, Schumer said at the National Press Club that the president says he's going to have great impact but that hasn't been the case so far.

"Thus far he's demonstrated himself to be a president of little impact, and all too often, the little he's done seems to be a broken promise to working people," Schumer said. "This foretells that, in future months, burden after burden will be shifted off the special interests and onto the working people."

