In joint address, Trump to tout accomplishments, lay out his American vision

Washington • President Donald Trump is expected to tout his accomplishments one month into office and offer a vision of an America that works for Americans — not special interests or political parties — during his first joint address to Congress on Tuesday.
Trump will talk about reforming taxes and cutting regulations to provide relief to Americans and businesses, fixing the "disaster" of Obamacare and rebuilding the U.S. military, according to some talking points provided to the pro-Trump news outlet, InfoWars, which said the information was "not a leak" because it was given by the White House.
Trump will, the site says, "lay out an optimistic vision for the country that crosses the traditional lines of party, race and socioeconomic status. It will invite Americans of all backgrounds to come together in the service of a stronger, brighter future for our nation."