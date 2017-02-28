Utah woman who acted as unwitting robbery getaway driver sentenced to jail

A woman who acted as an unwitting getaway driver — at least initially — for her former husband as he robbed numerous Salt Lake Valley businesses last summer, has been sentenced to jail time.
Kellie Lynn Kuepper told investigators after her arrest that she had been driving Mathew Alan Kuepper around to local businesses because she thought he was buying drugs — but that she "eventually knew Mathew was committing robberies," according to charging documents.
The Kueppers were arrested shortly after the June 23 armed robbery of a Papa John's Pizza in Cottonwood Heights — the 21st robbery which Mathew Kuepper was charged with committing between June 7 and June 23.