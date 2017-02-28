Salt Lake City cancels controversial Simpson Ave. property deal tied to homeless shelter plan

Friday, Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski and Salt Lake County Mayor Ben McAdams were joined by state and legislative leaders to announce a new direction.

Data showed a currently operating shelter in Midvale would suffice for homeless families, officials said, and it would be more economical to build three 200-bed shelters than the four 150-bed shelters that were already sited in Salt Lake City.

The county also agreed to find a place for a shelter outside of Salt Lake City, cutting the city's commitment from four sites to two. The city chose to scrap the Simpson Avenue location and another on city-owned land at 648 W. 100 South.

Leaders have said their decision wasn't motivated by the public outcry from residents and business owners near 653 E. Simpson Ave.

McAdams had characterized the purchase as too costly, saying stakeholders had planned on spending $1 million to $2 million per site and that the city would not be fully reimbursed from an expected $27 million in state funding.

The city had countered by saying only a portion of the land would be required for the shelter and that acquired land on the south side of Simpson Avenue might be used for a development that included affordable housing.

Multiple City Council members said after Friday's announcement that they'd be inclined to walk away from the deal rather than try to figure out another use for the property.

Property owners Forest Company have previously declined comment for a story.

Rojas said the city's decision means it will no longer pay $300,000 to take on Forest Company's role in a lawsuit against the Utah Transit Authority that relates to the property.

The city will also discontinue its environmental study of the site, which once included uranium tailings from a nearby mill.

Rojas said a Freedom of Information Act request with the Department of Energy is still pending and results will be passed along to Forest Company.

