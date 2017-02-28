Utah man sentenced to prison for raping woman at gunpoint

A Salt Lake City man convicted of raping a woman at gunpoint at a truck stop in 2012 has been sentenced to prison for up to life.

Brian Newton, now 27, was convicted in 2014 by a 3rd District Court jury of first-degree felony aggravated sexual assault and third-degree felony aggravated assault in connection with the attack.

On Monday, Judge Paul Parker sentenced Newton to prison for 10 years to life for the sexual assault, and zero to five years for the aggravated assault.

On May 30, 2012, Newton and the victim left a West Valley City party together to get some food, according to charges..