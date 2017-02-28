UHP: Mapleton woman may have spun out on icy I-15 before fatal crash

The Utah Highway Patrol has identified a woman who was killed when her stalled car was rear-ended Monday by a truck on Interstate 15 in Orem.

UHP Sgt. Todd Royce said Tuesday that Leilani K. White, 37, of Mapleton, was behind the wheel of a 2014 Nissan Sentra when it came to a stop in the center northbound lane at 9:41 a.m. Monday. A box van, unable to stop during a snowstorm underway at the time, slammed into the rear of the car.

White died at the scene, Royce said.

The cause of the accident remained under investigation, but troopers were looking into whether White may have lost control of her vehicle in the icy roadway, gone into a spin and then stalled in traffic.