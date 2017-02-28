Evidence hearings set for two boys accused of trying to kill 14-year-old Utah girl

Each boy is charged in 1st District Juvenile Court with first-degree felony counts of attempted aggravated murder and aggravated robbery, as well as four counts of second-degree felony obstructing justice.

During a Tuesday court hearing, defense attorneys Shannon Demler and David Perry told Judge Angela Fonnesbeck that they intend to file two motions in each of the boys' cases ahead of the preliminary hearings. They said they will ask for mental evaluation for the teens, and will also seek to have the courtroom proceedings closed to the public.

Oral arguments on the motions are scheduled for next Tuesday.

Cache County Attorney James Swink asked for the two preliminary hearings to be held at one time, since the evidence against the two boys is largely the same. Fonnesbeck, however, ruled that the cases should remain separated.

The county attorney has said his office will seek to have the cases moved to the adult system using Utah's Serious Youth Offender statute. The law allows prosecutors to push a case into adult court — and for youths to face the same consequences as if they were adults — if the juvenile is 16 or 17 and has committed one of several designated felonies. The judge will decide whether the cases should move to the adult system after hearing evidence during the preliminary hearings, along with other evidence from the defense attorneys.

Prosecutors allege that the boys lured Turner to the canal under the guise of selling her a knife. They had initially planned to use knives they had brought to kill the girl, according to charging documents, but one of the boys reported to police that he also carried a .22-caliber revolver as a "secondary weapon," if the original plan failed.

That teen also admitted to police that he shot Turner in the back of the head, according to the charging documents, and he later penned a written apology to Turner's family saying he was "so so so sorry."

After the shooting, the boys allegedly took Turner's backpack, cellphone and iPod, along with money from her purse.

It is unclear from charging documents how the teens knew each other, or what the possible motive for wanting to kill the girl might be.

The Salt Lake Tribune generally does not identify juveniles who have been charged with crimes, unless they have been certified to stand trial in adult court.

