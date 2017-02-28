Jury may get Swallow case Wednesday without hearing from the accused

That's why, he said, the defense called so few witnesses.

"We only put on evidence of our own to clear up things that we think the state had intentionally misled the jury on," he said. "And put an expert on to demonstrate the truth of our narrative."

That includes the contention that the prosecution was, in part, politically motivated. It's a point defense lawyers tried to drive home through the testimony of their own investigator, Travis Peterson, who previously worked for the Salt Lake County district attorney's office.

Peterson was asked if he knew that District Attorney Sim Gill, a Democrat, was running for re-election in 2014 when charges were filed against Swallow, a Republican.

Prosecutors objected sharply.

"We think it goes to motive and bias as to why this case was filed," defense attorney Cara Tangaro countered before 3rd District Judge Elizabeth Hruby-Mills then shut down the line of questioning.

Williams later reprised the issue with reporters, saying he believes it is relevant when considering that the U.S. Justice Department, not a Utah prosecutor, normally decides whether an FBI investigation warrants charges.

The Justice Department declined to bring charges against Swallow in September 2013.

"We thought that the feds didn't and the state did should be considered in light of a political motive," he said. "Sim Gill ran that campaign on 'no one is above the law.' It was on his posters and he knew what he was doing when he filed the case against John Swallow."

In a text message, Gill denied that politics was a factor in his decision, noting that there were multiple investigations of Swallow, including by the GOP-controlled Utah House and the Republican-led lieutenant governor's office.

"My commitment was to the idea that if anyone violates the rules of our community, our office will hold you accountable," he said. "To suggest that I could control the independent actions of all those agencies is to give me considerably more power than I possess."

The initial charges were brought in a joint case by Gill and Davis County Attorney Troy Rawlings, a Republican, against Swallow and his immediate predecessor, Republican Mark Shurtleff. The prosecutions eventually were separated and Shurtleff's case dismissed.

Closing arguments in the Swallow trial are scheduled for Wednesday morning, after which the case goes to the jury. Twelve jurors — seven men and five women — have heard the testimony. Four are alternates, who won't participate in deliberations.

If convicted, Swallow faces up to 30 years in prison.