SLCPD: Bank robbery, chase lands 2 ex-cons behind bars

Two ex-cons were back behind bars on Tuesday, this time charged with robbing a southeast Salt Lake City bank.

Salt Lake City police responding to a 4:50 p.m. Monday report of the holdup at the U.S. Bank branch, 2243 E. 2100 South, soon spotted the suspects' vehicle. As officers closed in, the car sped away.

Speeds reached 80 mph over the next few minutes as the pursuit wound through downtown Salt Lake City and onto Interstate 15, State Route 201 and Bangerter Highway. The chase — blamed for a non-injury crash in Salt Lake City — ended when the suspects abandoned their car near 3100 South and 3800 West in West Valley City.