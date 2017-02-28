Quantcast
Home » News
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login
Home » News
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login

SLCPD: Bank robbery, chase lands 2 ex-cons behind bars

By connect
First Published      Updated 2 minutes ago

Two ex-cons were back behind bars on Tuesday, this time charged with robbing a southeast Salt Lake City bank.

Salt Lake City police responding to a 4:50 p.m. Monday report of the holdup at the U.S. Bank branch, 2243 E. 2100 South, soon spotted the suspects' vehicle. As officers closed in, the car sped away.

Speeds reached 80 mph over the next few minutes as the pursuit wound through downtown Salt Lake City and onto Interstate 15, State Route 201 and Bangerter Highway. The chase — blamed for a non-injury crash in Salt Lake City — ended when the suspects abandoned their car near 3100 South and 3800 West in West Valley City.

The two males ran into a residential neighborhood, but were located and taken into custody a short time later by officers aided by a police dog.

The suspects, ages 24 and 25, were booked into the Salt Lake County jail on suspicion of second-degree felony bank robbery and possession of methamphetamine, as well as third-degree felony fleeing police.

As of Tuesday, then remained in jail without bail.

Court records indicate both men have multiple past drug-related convictions.

remims@sltrib.com

Twitter: @remims

 

COMMENTS
POST A COMMENT      ()