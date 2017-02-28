Latest from the John Swallow corruption trial: Judge denies motion to dismiss two more counts

The jury of 12 is expected to be handed the case for deliberations this week.

If convicted, Swallow faces up to 30 years prison term.

The latest from Day 13 of the trial:

9:25 a.m.

A judge has ruled on the final two counts of a directed verdict motion to toss out criminal charges filed against formal Utah Attorney General John Swallow.

Judge Elizabeth Hruby-Mills denied the motion to dismiss counts of receiving or soliciting a bribe and making false or material misstatements.

The bribery count relates to alterations in Swallow's campaign finance reports about the value of a fundraiser.

The false statements count is tied to statements Swallow allegedly made in a 2013 deposition about calendar entries for consulting work outside his job in the attorney general's office.

The judge had previously denied a motion to dismiss eight other counts, including racketeering, accepting a prohibited gift, money laundering and evidence tampering.

—

8:55 a.m.

The day began with the defense asking to argue three of motions they filed over the weekend and on Monday. They contend the Salt Lake County district attorney's office must to decide which alleged criminal act — bribery or extortion — is the basis for the racketeering charge for which the former Republican officeholder is on trial.

"These charges are mutually exclusive, and the same facts cannot support both allegations because they cannot both be true," Swallow attorney Scott C. Williams wrote in court papers filed Monday.

Two other motions ask Judge Elizabeth Hruby-Mills to strike some witness testimony — one on due-process grounds and the other citing hearsay.