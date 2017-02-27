Utah teacher accused of sex with teen

A former teacher has been charged after he allegedly had sex with a 16-year-old girl at his home.

Noah Christopher Behunin, 33, of Roosevelt, was charged Feb. 9 in 8th District Court with unlawful sexual conduct with a 16-year-old, a second-degree felony.

According to court documents, Behunin was a teacher at the time of the alleged sexual conduct, which reportedly happened multiple times from December to early February.

The 16-year-old victim told police she had sex with Behunin at his trailer, which was parked next to the home of one of his co-workers, according to a search warrant affidavit that was unsealed Monday.