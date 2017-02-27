Quantcast
Utah teacher accused of sex with teen

By connect
First Published      Updated 28 minutes ago

A former teacher has been charged after he allegedly had sex with a 16-year-old girl at his home.

Noah Christopher Behunin, 33, of Roosevelt, was charged Feb. 9 in 8th District Court with unlawful sexual conduct with a 16-year-old, a second-degree felony.

According to court documents, Behunin was a teacher at the time of the alleged sexual conduct, which reportedly happened multiple times from December to early February.

The 16-year-old victim told police she had sex with Behunin at his trailer, which was parked next to the home of one of his co-workers, according to a search warrant affidavit that was unsealed Monday.

School publications identify Behunin as an auto-technology instructor at Uintah Basin Applied Technology College.

Aaron Weight, president of the school, confirmed to KUTV that Behunin had been an employee but has been fired. Weight did not immediately respond to The Salt Lake Tribune's request for comment late Monday.

Behunin is scheduled for an initial court appearance on March 20.

mnoble@sltrib.com

Twitter: @mnoblenews

 

