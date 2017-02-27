Rape kit bill advances, but lawmakers wonder if funds for it will, too

It would also create a tracking system for rape kits and trauma-sensitivity training for Utah law enforcement.

Jay Henry, director of the Utah Crime Lab, said the state has been funding testing of about 400 rape kits a year. But last year, 968 kits were submitted as more police departments started sending in all kits they collect.

Legislative analysts figure an extra $2.4 million a year is needed for to hire 17 additional technicians to keep up with higher demand.

Sen. Lyle Hillyard, R-Logan, said the budget is so tight this year that he wonders how to cover that amount, and openly doubted it will be fully funded in the budget process.

But Senate Minority Leader Gene Davis, D-Salt Lake City, argued "this has to be a top priority," and said, "Justice is not being met appropriately."

Besides falling behind on current cases, the state is also working through a backlog of old kits that often had been sitting for years in evidence rooms around the state.

Henry said the state has processed about half of the 2,760 kits identified last year, with the help of grants. He said the lab expects to finish that project next year.

In an earlier House hearing, several rape victims testified that they waited 10 years or more with their kits yet to be tested, as rapists went unprosecuted.

Henry said that of the older-backlog kits, suspect DNA information in each case has been entered into the Combined DNA Index System, a federal database of DNA evidence. In those cases, they have seen identification hits in CODIS 134 times, he said