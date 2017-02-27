Utah man sentenced to prison for causing woman’s death while driving drunk, trying to photograph sunset

A 31-year-old Salt Lake City man has been sentenced to prison for driving drunk and trying to photograph the sunset when his SUV rear-ended a car last summer, causing the death of one of the car's passengers.

Carter Tyler Davern Foulger told police he swerved into the rear of the Volkswagon Golf while trying to take a picture of the sunset from Wasatch Boulevard on the night of May 30, Cottonwood Heights police have said.

The three occupants of the Volkswagon also were interested in the sunset. When the crash occurred, the car — with hazard lights flashing — was stopped in the center lane of the road, preparing to pull over so the occupants could watch the sunset, according charges filed in 3rd District Court.