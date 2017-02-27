Senate gives early approval to $60 million manufacturing tax break as food tax hike waits in wings

Utah's manufacturing industry would see a roughly $60 million tax break under a bill that gained preliminary approval of the Utah Senate on Monday.

Senators voted 21-4 in favor of SB197, which extends an existing tax exemption to include manufacturing equipment with a depreciation term of three years or less.

Bill sponsor Sen. Stuart Adams, R-Layton, said that manufacturing is at the core of economic development.

Excluding short-term investments from tax credits, he said, has prevented existing companies from expanding and new companies from launching within Utah.

"They are less competitive," he said. "It's hard to bring them into the state."