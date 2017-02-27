House OKs bill with rare support of mobile home park owners, tenants

Rare support — of mobile home park owners and residents — helped a bill advance Monday to better define the rights of each group.

House members supported HB236 74-0. It now goes to the Senate for consideration.

"It was a miracle," said Rep. Bruce Cutler, R-Murray, the bill's sponsor, that both park owners and tenants support the bill. They have battled for years at the Legislature.

This bill takes some small steps, including requiring written leases between owners and tenants.

Failure of a homeowner to negotiate and sign a lease could be grounds for eviction. If a park owner fails to live up to promised terms, the bill makes it clear that homeowners could sue for damages and attorney fees.