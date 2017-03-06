Quantcast
1 of every 4 bills in Legislature poses potential conflict-of-interest for sponsors

Ethics » One of every four bills poses potential conflict of interest for sponsors.
Examples are seen every day in the Utah Legislature about how the day jobs and personal interests of Utah's part-time citizen lawmakers affect bills.

Recently two doctors — Reps. Ray Ward, R-Bountiful, and Stewart Barlow, R-Fruit Heights — led different sides fighting over reforming insurance rules to fight opioid overdoses. After an initial stalemate, they worked out a compromise that the House passed 73-1.

Another day, GOP Rep. Lee Perry, a Utah Highway Patrol lieutenant, fought elimination of vehicle inspections in the state — telling horror stories about crashes he saw with uninspected, out-of-state cars. Still, the bill passed 45-29.

Conflicts emerged even on a non-controversial bill to name part of a highway in honor of the Utah National Guard. As Sen. Wayne Harper, R-Taylorsville, made a motion to pass it in committee, he questioned whether he needed to declare a conflict of interest because his son-in-law serves in the guard.

"If you do, then I do," said the committee's chairman, Sen. Gregg Buxton, R-Roy.

It's a common refrain at the Legislature, where one of every four bills this year is sponsored by a lawmaker with a deep professional or personal interest in them, according to a Salt Lake Tribune analysis.

And that's only the bills that they personally sponsor. Lawmakers have conflicts on many other bills, too — and under Utah law they cannot abstain from voting on any of them.

Leaders see this intersection of professional and legislative interests as generally an advantage — allowing lawmakers to utilize special expertise that colleagues offer from a wide variety of professions. They also see the potential for self-dealing, but say they have seen no abuses.

"We feel we've brought a lot of transparency and light" through required conflict of disclosure forms and sometimes-required verbal disclosures to avoid lawmakers helping themselves, says House Speaker Greg Hughes, R-Draper.

Members police each other, Hughes said, and generally look out for whether "the advantage to the lawmaker [in a bill sponsored] would be greater to themselves than the field that they generally are a member of."

Senate Majority Leader Ralph Okerlund, R-Monroe, concurs. "I don't think there's really a lot of opportunity to try to push something that's not in the state's best interest — in other words in their own interest. It's very difficult just because of the process" and lawmakers watching each other.

Conflicts? • The Tribune compared conflict-of-interest forms filed this year by Utah's 104 legislators to the bills that had been introduced and numbered through Thursday.

This analysis found that about 27 percent — at least 218 of 799 bills and resolutions — are on topics closely related to their sponsors' day jobs or other personal interests, or those of spouses.

Some examples:

• Rep. Jim Dunnigan, R-Taylorsville, owner of an insurance agency, sponsored four bills dealing with the insurance industry.

In one that pits health insurance companies against doctors, HB395, one doctor complained in a hearing that the bill gives insurance companies everything they want — which is why doctors oppose it. But insurance companies and others said doctors refused to negotiate in good faith on the issue.

• Sen. Lyle Hillyard, R-Logan, an attorney who deals with family law, introduced eight bills related to that or the judiciary.

