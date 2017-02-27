Swallow defense motion seeks clear basis for racketeering charge

Prosecutors have said Swallow acted in concert with his immediate predecessor Mark Shurtleff and Shurtleff's so-called "fixer," Tim Lawson, to solicit or accept a bribe from businessman Marc Sessions Jenson in 2009, when the private financier was under a plea-in-abeyance agreement with the Shurtleff-led attorney general's office and owed millions in court-ordered restitution.

The act of bribery, court filings suggest, was that Jenson paid for trips the three men made to Pelican Hill, a luxury California resort, and covered tens of thousands in expenses for Lawson at Shurtleff's behest.

But twice since January, Jenson has testified to being extorted by Shurtleff, Lawson and Swallow, who was then a private citizen but reportedly had said he was destined to replace Shurtleff.

Under the law, proving a bribe requires showing that both parties willingly participated in the act of a bribe. Without that proof, the charge doesn't hold up, court papers say.

It can also be disproved by showing a theft by extortion, which requires that one party was forced by another to "surrender their property on the threat of retribution," court papers say.

Contradictory allegations of fact in an indictment or information "denies a criminal defendant his right to adequate notice, failing to inform him of the theory the prosecution hopes to establish at trial and thereby prejudicing his ability to prepare a full and complete defense," court papers say.

Presenting such conflicting facts to a jury also burdens the defense, William wrote, "and would offend our notions of fairness and due process."

Swallow has been on trial since Feb. 7. He was originally charged with 13 public corruption-related counts, although three were dropped when prosecutors rested their case last week.

The defense is expected to call between six and eight witnesses on Tuesday, when the court proceedings resume. If convicted, Swallow faces a prison term of up to 30 years.

Prosecutors had not filed a response to the new claims as of Monday.

The motion was one of three submitted to the court by the defense since Saturday.

Both of the others ask Judge Elizabeth Hruby-Mills to strike some witness testimony from the trial — one on due process grounds and the other citing hearsay.

In the first, filed Saturday, the defense argues for excising the statements of an FBI agent who testified to things Swallow told the agency in 2013 about his use of a $1.5 million luxury Lake Powell houseboat owned by St. George internet marketer Jeremy Johnson who is now in federal prison.

Court papers say the agent, Jon Isakson, mischaracterized Swallow's words, telling the jury that Swallow "mentioned" being offered to use the house boat and "mentioned" that it had no food, power and was tied to a dock.

A transcript of the interview, however, shows Swallow wasn't speaking about his own knowledge, court papers say, but was repeating what he had been told by Johnson. That makes it hearsay, the defense argued, and not admissible in court.