Harass a cow and you could land in jail under plan OK’d by Utah House

Utah representatives say people harassing livestock with aerial drones, dogs, all-terrain vehicles or other vehicles should face possible jail time.

The House voted 71-0 on Monday to pass HB217, and sent it to the Senate.

Bill sponsor, Rep. Scott Chew, R-Jensen, a rancher, said he's pushing HB217 because of an incident in his county were someone chased baby calves "running over them and simply being obnoxious." He said police found they lacked laws to charge them.

His bill would make a first offense a Class B misdemeanor, carrying a possible six-month jail term, as long as no livestock are killed or injured or scattered into areas where they are not allowed. Subsequent offenses would be a Class A misdemeanor, with a maximum sentence of up to one year in jail, as would any incidents that kill or harm an animal.