‘Zion Curtain’ bill released, but quickly runs into controversy

But the bill, HB422, is now on the Legislature's website.

As now written, it would allow restaurants to eliminate their Zion Curtains under some circumstances.

They may be eliminated if the "dispensing area," or bar, in a restaurant "is physically separated from the dining area and any waiting area by structure or other barrier that prevents a patron seated in the dining area or a waiting area from viewing the dispensing of alcoholic product, or measures at least 10 feet from any area where the alcoholic product is dispensed."

Some restaurants have complained that creates a "Zion Moat" to keep children at least 10 feet away from a serving area that could eliminate families and children from being seated in some small establishments, and perhaps force them out of business.

The current version addresses that in part by allowing a grandfathering of any Zion Curtains built by July 1, 2018, which could avoid the 10-foot Zion Moat.

The bill also increases the state markup on liquor by 2 percentage points, from 86 to 88 percent. The markup on heavy beer sold in liquor stores would go up from 64.5 percent to 66.5 percent.

Wilson has said that increase would help to pay for other drinking prevention and training programs in the bill.

The bill, for example, calls for new prevention programs for youth in grades 8 and 10.

It calls for training programs for owners and managers of bars and restaurants, and employees who are caught selling to underage youth. It would also create a program to better track each violation of a sale to a minor.

The bill would do away with alcohol licenses to dining clubs, and would force them to convert to licenses for a bar or restaurant — the only general licenses available.

The bill reduces the distance that an alcohol-serving restaurant may be located from a school, church, park or library from 600 feet to 450 feet for the shortest ordinary pedestrian path. It takes away the power of the state to offer variances to that rule.

It does, however, grandfather in any current licensees from complying with the stricter rule.

The bill also would require electronic age verification for people who sit in the "dispensing location" in restaurants, requiring that they be at least age 21.