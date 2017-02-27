‘Zion Curtain’ bill quickly runs into controversy, industry concerns

Wilson acknowledged that concerns about how to change the Zion Curtain rules are still a major sticking point, and said he's still trying to resolve worries among more than a dozen competing interest groups, including The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Wilson said he has no idea if the bill could pass this year nor if it will even have a hearing.

On the second day of the Legislature — 34 days ago — Wilson announced the bill was coming and then he hoped it would be released within a week. Now, 10 days are left in the session, and Wilson said the bill is still a work in progress.

HB442 would eliminate the grandfathered protection of restaurants that weren't required to build Zion Curtains because they were serving alcohol before the requirement was enacted. "We're saying you need to pick one of these two paths: We either need separate storage and dispensing [a Zion Curtain], or you need to have a buffer zone" of 10 feet from a bar where no children could sit.

That buffer zone is referred to by some as a Zion Moat, a nickname Wilson finds offensive.

The lawmaker notes the bill could create a hardship for many grandfathered restaurants that are so small that a buffer zone could prevent seating families with children in most of their establishments. But he said it also makes sense for the state not to allow children to sit near a bar.

"States all over the county have said it's not appropriate for minors to sit right next to a bar. We're just trying to adopt a similar policy to reflect that," Wilson said, as he ticked off at least 13 states with such restrictions.

"But for some reason, in Utah it's offensive for us to try to separate minors from a bar. I'm not sure why that is. I guess it helps sell newspapers."

Sen. Jerry Stevenson, R-Layton, co-sponsor of the bill, said it makes clear "children just can't be in a bar area. … So that's the end of it.

Wilson said the Zion Curtain actually is a small part of the bill seeking many reforms. "There's a lot of provisions in here that make significant steps in the right direction about alcohol policy," including better programs for prevention of youth drinking and training for drinking establishments.

He previously said enhanced prevention and enforcement were needed to persuade others to support removing the controversial Zion Curtain. The LDS Church, for example, had said in recent years that Utah's liquor laws worked well and should not be changed.

Sean Neves, president of the Utah State Bartenders Guild, called many of the changes "deeply troubling," especially the clause relating to grandfathered restaurants. "This could cost hundreds of thousands of dollars for some licensees," he said. "In short, it could put them out of business."

Neves said restaurant and bar owners have been working for months in "good faith" to find a compromise that prevents overconsumption and underage drinking but also provides a healthy business environment for an industry that provides thousands of jobs and billions of dollars in revenues and taxes for the state and local communities.

"The folks on the 'other side' of the table seem to have pounced on this opportunity to rewrite huge sections of Utah code," he said. "Hence, we take no steps forward and 15 steps back. As written, this language is a threat to the very existence of the hospitality industry in Utah."

Michele Corigliano, executive director of the Salt Lake Area Restaurant Association, agreed. "As it stands now, there are a lot of things [in the bill] that we could never support."