One dead in Orem I-15 crash; Provo has 17-vehicle pileup

A woman was confirmed dead at the scene of a two-car crash on the Orem Center Street on-ramp to northbound Interstate 15 late Monday morning.

Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Todd Royce said the crash, reported just before 11 a.m., came at about the same time 17 vehicles — including numerous cars and at least two semi-trailer rig — collided at the Provo Center Street on-ramp to northbound I-15.

There were no immediate reports of life-threatening injuries in that crash, Royce said.

The cause of the accidents, which came as heavy snow fell in Utah County, was under investigation.

Northbound I-15 from University Avenue in Provo to 8th North in Orem was closed down as wreckage was cleared. Royce did not have an estimated time for reopening.

The Tribune will update this story as more information becomes available.

