One dead in Orem I-15 crash; Provo has 17-vehicle pileup

A woman was confirmed dead at the scene of a two-car crash on the Orem Center Street on-ramp to northbound Interstate 15 late Monday morning.

Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Todd Royce said the crash, reported just before 11 a.m., came at about the same time 17 vehicles — including numerous cars and at least two semi-trailer rig — collided at the Provo Center Street on-ramp to northbound I-15.

There were no immediate reports of life-threatening injuries in that crash, Royce said.

The cause of the accidents, which came as heavy snow fell in Utah County, was under investigation.

Northbound I-15 from University Avenue in Provo to 8th North in Orem was closed down as wreckage was cleared. Royce did not have an estimated time for reopening.