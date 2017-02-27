West Valley City police nab car theft suspect after chase, crash and flight into apartment

An early Monday morning police pursuit ended with a crash, brief foot chase and an arrest when the suspect attempted to flee into a West Valley City residence.

West Valley City police spokeswoman Roxeanne Vainuku said the incident began about 4:30 a.m. when an officer spotted a stolen vehicle driving in the area of the Baymont Inn, at 2229 W. City Center Court.

As police closed in, the driver sped from the scene and was chased for about two minutes before officers successfully spiked its tires. The suspect then turned into the Shadow Brook Apartments, 3860 S. Redwood Road, crashing into a water feature.