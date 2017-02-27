Quantcast
Home » News
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login
Home » News
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login

West Valley City police nab car theft suspect after chase, crash and flight into apartment

By connect
First Published      Updated 9 minutes ago

An early Monday morning police pursuit ended with a crash, brief foot chase and an arrest when the suspect attempted to flee into a West Valley City residence.

West Valley City police spokeswoman Roxeanne Vainuku said the incident began about 4:30 a.m. when an officer spotted a stolen vehicle driving in the area of the Baymont Inn, at 2229 W. City Center Court.

As police closed in, the driver sped from the scene and was chased for about two minutes before officers successfully spiked its tires. The suspect then turned into the Shadow Brook Apartments, 3860 S. Redwood Road, crashing into a water feature.

The suspect fled the car on foot and into an unlocked apartment with three children inside. The children's father, who had stepped out for a few minutes, returned, found the intruder and alerted police.

Officers then entered the unit and arrested the 21-year-old female. She was booked into the Salt Lake County jail on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle, fleeing police and trespassing.

remims@sltrib.com

Twitter: @remims

 

COMMENTS
POST A COMMENT      ()