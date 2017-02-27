Quantcast
Search resumes for Sandy man, two children in missing aircraft

Garfield, Sevier and Iron county search and rescue crews on Monday resumed the search for a missing airplane with a Sandy man and two children on board.

The Garfield Sheriff's Office says the aircraft disappeared about 17 miles north of Wilson Peak about 8:30 p.m. Saturday. Ground and air search efforts on Sunday focused on the Sandy Peak and Little Creek Peak areas, but no trace of the aircraft was found.

The aircraft had taken off earlier Saturday from a Phoenix airport en route to Salt Lake County.

Authorities did not release identities of those on the plane, but in a statement released Sunday, the family Randall Wells, who is the bishop of the LDS Church's Mount Jordan 3rd Ward in Sandy, confirmed he and his 8-year-old son Asher and 3-year-old daughter Sarah were on the aircraft.

In its statement, published on social media, the Wells family requested privacy as the search continues.

