No survivors found in wreckage of plane reportedly occupied by Sandy man and two of his children

First Published      Updated 9 minutes ago
No survivors were found Monday morning in the wreckage of a plane which reportedly went down over the weekend with a Sandy man and his two children on board.

"It's confirmed," said Garfield County sheriff's spokeswoman Denise Dastrup. "No survivors."

The plane was reached at about 11:50 a.m. by search and rescue ground crews, said Denise Dastrup.

It was spotted by aircraft at 11:05 a.m. Monday.

Dastrup did not have specific details on the aircraft's location, other than it had been spotted in the lower Bear Valley on the Iron County side of the county line with Garfield.

Dastrup said the aircraft disappeared about 17 miles north by northwest of Wilson Peak about 8:30 p.m. Saturday. Ground and air search efforts on Sunday focused on the Little Creek and Little Creek Peak areas, along the Garfield-Iron County line, roughly 15 miles east of Parowan.

More than 100 searchers — on foot, horseback, ATVs, snowmobiles, and in helicopters and airplanes above — were looking for the 172 Cessna, which had taken off Saturday from a Phoenix airport en route to Salt Lake County, Dastrup said.

Search and rescue crews from Iron, Sevier and Piute counties had joined their Garfield County colleagues in the effort, Dastrup said.

Authorities did not identify those on the plane. However, in a statement released Sunday, the family of Randall Wells, who is the bishop of the LDS Church's Mount Jordan 3rd Ward in Sandy, confirmed he and his 8-year-old son Asher and 3-year-old daughter Sarah were on the aircraft.

In its statement, published on social media, the Wells family requested privacy as the search continues.

