No survivors found in wreckage of plane reportedly occupied by Sandy man and two of his children

No survivors were found Monday morning in the wreckage of a plane which reportedly went down over the weekend with a Sandy man and his two children on board.

"It's confirmed," said Garfield County sheriff's spokeswoman Denise Dastrup. "No survivors."

The plane was reached at about 11:50 a.m. by search and rescue ground crews, said Denise Dastrup.

It was spotted by aircraft at 11:05 a.m. Monday.

Dastrup did not have specific details on the aircraft's location, other than it had been spotted in the lower Bear Valley on the Iron County side of the county line with Garfield.