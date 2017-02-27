Mormon bishop from Sandy and his two children perish in plane crash

Her husband "was an avid outdoorsman, who loved laughing and was an amazing father to his two children and a loving husband," the page says. "Randy was a beacon in the community. ... Kristin is now tasked with the heartbreaking job of planning three funerals at once."

Wells' family and friends were among those who helped with the search Monday.

The plane, initially spotted from the air at 11:05 a.m., was reached at about 11:50 a.m. by search-and-rescue ground crews.

Dastrup did not have specific details on the aircraft's location, other than it had been spotted in the lower Bear Valley on the Iron County side of the county line with Garfield.

Authorities said the bodies were expected to remain at the scene of the crash until late in the day as the crash site was secured.

The plane had taken off Saturday from a Phoenix airport en route to Salt Lake County, Dastrup said.

The aircraft disappeared about 17 miles northwest of Wilson Peak about 8:30 p.m. Saturday. Ground and air search efforts on Sunday focused on the Little Creek and Little Creek Peak areas, along the Garfield-Iron County line, roughly 15 miles east of Parowan.

More than 100 searchers — on foot, horseback, ATVs, snowmobiles, and in helicopters and airplanes above — were looking for the plane, Dastrup said, including crews from Garfield, Iron, Sevier and Piute counties.

Bishops in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints serve as lay leaders of Mormon wards, or congregations, and tend to their members' spiritual and temporal needs.

