Utah judge quashes subpoena of Mormon President Monson in Navajo abuse case

A judge has issued an order quashing the subpoena that would have required LDS Church President Thomas S. Monson to testify in a case in which Navajos say they were sexually abused while placed in Mormon homes through a church program. Third District Judge Su Chon, however, appeared to leave open the possibility that Monson, considered a "prophet, seer and revelator" by the Mormon faithful, could give a deposition later. She ordered that "depositions of lower-level corporate representatives or officers should be noticed prior to any deposition of President Monson."

In her Tuesday ruling, she said the LDS leader would not be forced to testify in the case and precluded plaintiffs from deposing Monson "or obtaining the documents sought by way of the subpoena at this time."