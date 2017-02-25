Quantcast
Draper man charged with more than 100 felonies in multistate underage sex case

By connect
First Published      Updated 9 minutes ago
A Draper man — already charged with 10 felony counts in Nebraska and 65 in Utah — faces 32 more charges regarding alleged sexual communications with a preteen girl.

Isaac Dylan Kemp, 44, was charged Tuesday in 3rd District Court with 18 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, a second-degree felony, and 14 counts of dealing in harmful materials to a minor, a third-degree felony.

Kemp was arrested Feb. 7 after allegedly sending sexually explicit messages to at least two underage girls and meeting up with one of them in Nebraska on multiple occasions to engage in sex acts when she was 14 and 15 years old, according to court documents. He is scheduled to appear in a West Jordan court March 7.

Court documents filed Tuesday detailed communications between the man and a 12-year-old North Carolina girl in which Kemp allegedly posed as a teenage boy named "Paul" from California.

Kemp began messaging the girl in January 2016 after commenting on her friend's Instagram post, documents state, and the two remained in contact as recently as August. The girl's parents found sexually explicit messages on her iPad in late April and reported it to police in early May.

Kemp used the Kik messenger app with the username "Luckbewithyou" to communicate with the girls and exchange sexually explicit photos and videos, documents state. Investigators found 18 photos and videos of the 12-year-old on Kemp's devices, the majority of which were sexually explicit.

She told police when he originally requested nude photos, she was "uncomfortable," court papers say, but Kemp "convinced" her.

Kemp sent the girl sexually explicit photos and videos of himself, documents add, and sexually graphic stories. After officers in North Carolina interviewed the girl in June and revealed Kemp's identity, court papers state, she did not believe them and continued to contact him.

Kemp is being held in the Salt Lake County Jail on $1.25 million bail.

