Draper man charged with more than 100 felonies in multistate underage sex case

A Draper man — already charged with 10 felony counts in Nebraska and 65 in Utah — faces 32 more charges regarding alleged sexual communications with a preteen girl.
Isaac Dylan Kemp, 44, was charged Tuesday in 3rd District Court with 18 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, a second-degree felony, and 14 counts of dealing in harmful materials to a minor, a third-degree felony.
Kemp was arrested Feb. 7 after allegedly sending sexually explicit messages to at least two underage girls and meeting up with one of them in Nebraska on multiple occasions to engage in sex acts when she was 14 and 15 years old, according to court documents. He is scheduled to appear in a West Jordan court March 7.