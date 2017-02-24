Utah Senate poised to approve pornography lawsuit legislation

A bill that lays the groundwork for Utah youngsters or their parents to sue pornography distributors received a unanimous, preliminary vote of the Utah Senate on Friday.
Senators voted 21-0 in favor of SB185, which creates a cause of action for minors who are "physically or psychologically" harmed by exposure to graphic content.
"I'm not telling any company in the world 'you can not distribute your pornography'," said bill sponsor Sen. Todd Weiler, R-Woods Cross. "I'm not telling anybody in the world 'you can't watch pornography'."
But the "real beauty" of the bill, Weiler said, is its safe harbor provision. Under the bill, pornography distributors would be immune from suit if they make a good-faith effort to verify a viewer's age and prominently display a content warning about the dangers of pornographic material.