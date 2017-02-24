Utah girl shot and left in ditch out of coma but still critical

A spokeswoman for the family of a 14-year-old Cache County girl, who police say was shot in the head and left in a ditch, is out of her medically induced coma but still in critical condition.

Deserae Turner's family said in a statement Friday that she is "a fighter with a strong will to live" but that they expect a very long road ahead.

The statement was sent out by Jill Parker, a Cache County employee who is acting as a family spokeswoman.

Authorities say that on Feb. 16, two 16-year-old boys lured the girl to the ditch in town of Smithfield by promising to sell her a knife.