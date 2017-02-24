Utah man shot by police, sentenced to prison for trying to run them down with a car

A man who was shot and wounded while by trying to run down two police officer in Ogden last year has been sentenced to prison.

Emmanuel Isaac Montoya, 32, pleaded guilty in 2nd District Court in December to two second-degree felony counts of assault on a police officer, and third-degree felony counts of attempted drug and possession of a firearm by a restricted person.

Earlier this month, Judge Ernie Jones sentenced Montoya to prison for up to 30 years.

Montoya was shot on May 20 by a member of the Ogden Metro Gang Unit as he tried to flee from police.