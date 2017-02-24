Quantcast
Utah man shot by police, sentenced to prison for trying to run them down with a car

The Salt Lake Tribune
First Published      Updated 11 minutes ago
A man who was shot and wounded while by trying to run down two police officer in Ogden last year has been sentenced to prison.

Emmanuel Isaac Montoya, 32, pleaded guilty in 2nd District Court in December to two second-degree felony counts of assault on a police officer, and third-degree felony counts of attempted drug and possession of a firearm by a restricted person.

Earlier this month, Judge Ernie Jones sentenced Montoya to prison for up to 30 years.

Montoya was shot on May 20 by a member of the Ogden Metro Gang Unit as he tried to flee from police.

Two officers who were looking for Montoya in connection an earlier assault involving a gun, located him and his car in the driveway of a home in the 3100 block of Grant Avenue, court documents state.

The officers yelled his name and ordered him out of the car, but he drove at them, according to court documents.

One of the officers, Erik Kirkman, who said he had nowhere to run, fired at Montoya through the windshield, causing Montoya to swerve toward the other officer, John Beck, who jumped out of the way, court documents state.

A second round of shots from Kirkman went through the driver's side window and struck Montoya in the left arm and shoulder, who drove the car across the street and into a power pole.

Methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and a 9mm pistol were found inside the car.

Montoya later told police he did not see or her the officers. He also said he had drank a bottle on cognac and used meth that day, court documents state.

 

