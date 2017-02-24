After ‘absurd’ debate, Utah Senate gives early OK to barbershop massages

The Utah Senate was full of chuckles and wisecracks Friday as members debated a bill allowing barbers to give a brief neck massage after a haircut.

Bill sponsor Sen. Todd Weiler, R-Woods Cross, said it is customary for "old-school barbers" to massage their clients after a cut, either by hand or with a mechanical massager.

But he had been contacted by licensed massage therapists, he said, who objected to the practice, which is not explicitly permitted under a current barber's license.

"This bill is a deregulation that clarifies that a barber, at the end of their haircut, can give that little massage," Weiler said.