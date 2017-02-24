House discards attempt to ban paid signature gathering for candidates

The House has abandoned an effort to ban Utah candidates from hiring paid signature gatherers to get on the primary election ballot.

HB22 was amended to delete the ban, and then the House approved it on a 59-3 vote. It now goes to the Senate.

Critics had said that such a ban would essentially cut off the new alternative path to the ballot outside the traditional caucus-convention system because of the high numbers of signatures required.

The bill ran into trouble a couple of weeks ago when legislative lawyers pointed out that the U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that paid signature gathering is a protected form of free speech — so the bill was unconstitutional.