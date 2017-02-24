Legislature honors fallen trooper

The Legislature on Friday honored fallen Highway Patrol Trooper Eric Ellsworth. Unusually, the lawmaker who did most of the talking was Ellsworth's old boss, Rep. Lee Perry, who is a Highway Patrol lieutenant.

"He was one of the greatest troopers I've ever had the privilege of knowing," a tearful Perry told the House as Ellsworth's extended family visited to receive a citation in his honor.

"More importantly, Eric was a great father and a great husband," Perry said. Ellsworth leaves behind a widow and three sons.

On Nov. 18, Ellsworth was trying to prevent vehicles from hitting a downed power line on State Road 13 near Garland. He was hit by a car, and died a few days later.