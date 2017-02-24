Quantcast
Legislature honors fallen trooper

The Salt Lake Tribune
First Published      Updated 40 minutes ago
The Legislature on Friday honored fallen Highway Patrol Trooper Eric Ellsworth. Unusually, the lawmaker who did most of the talking was Ellsworth's old boss, Rep. Lee Perry, who is a Highway Patrol lieutenant.

"He was one of the greatest troopers I've ever had the privilege of knowing," a tearful Perry told the House as Ellsworth's extended family visited to receive a citation in his honor.

"More importantly, Eric was a great father and a great husband," Perry said. Ellsworth leaves behind a widow and three sons.

On Nov. 18, Ellsworth was trying to prevent vehicles from hitting a downed power line on State Road 13 near Garland. He was hit by a car, and died a few days later.

Perry told the family how grateful he is "for the opportunity I had to be a friend and know Eric personally, and for the sacrifice that each of you have made to share Eric with us. While he is gone, he will never be forgotten."

House Speaker Greg Hughes added, "We love and appreciate our members of law enforcement. We know that at great risk to themselves, they are out there to protect us."

Lawmakers gave the family an extended standing ovation.

The Legislature's citation also noted, "Even in death, Eric continued to serve his fellow man by being an organ donor. This final act of service allowed many others to live and to experience an enhanced quality of life because of his willingness to give his all."

­— Lee Davidson

 

