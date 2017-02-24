How much would Utah education funding initiative raise taxes? Bill mandates ballot math

Supporters of the proposed Our Schools Now ballot initiative like to say it will raise income tax rates for education by seven-eighths of 1 percent. It sounds small, so critics like to say instead that it will raise the actual taxes that people pay by 17.5 percent.

Both assertions are true. But the House voted Friday to require using that larger percentage change of taxes charged in future ballot initiatives and petitions, including Our Schools Now.

Representatives, after only about one minute of debate, voted 55-13 to endorse HB255, and sent it to the Senate.

In earlier committee debate, Rep. Dan McCay, R-Riverton, the bill's sponsor, said, "It prevents what I believe is gamesmanship by showing either a decimal place or fraction that may not tell the whole story about what the tax increase is."