House votes to eliminate letter grades for schools

The House voted Friday to end the practice of assigning letter grades to public schools.

"We have put so much pressure and so many labels on the schools," said the bill's sponsor, Rep. Marie Poulson, "that it has a very demoralizing effect and we can't get teachers to work with our kids who need the most help."

The House voted 54-18 to pass her HB241, and sent it to the Senate.

Poulson, D-Cottonwood Heights, a teacher, is proposing to maintain a statewide school accountability system, but include additional criteria.

Rather than measure school performance based on standardized testing, her bill would use additional metrics like Advanced Placement participation and elementary reading levels to rate schools, without a letter and with consideration given to campuses with high levels of at-risk students.