Lawmaker wants to remove regulatory roadblocks for Utah food trucks

By Jessica Banuelos The Salt Lake Tribune
First Published      Updated 1 hour ago
Several food trucks gathered outside the State Capitol on Friday to support SB250 that could streamline food-truck licensing and regulation.

Sen. Deidre Henderson, R-Spanish Fork, is sponsoring the bill and said the "regulatory requirements that vary from city to city are just too burdensome for food trucks."

The purpose of the bill is to help food truck business owners expand and prevent them from having to obtain several permits and licenses from several jurisdictions.

Starlena Quayal, co-owner of Smokin Star BBQ, said it's frustrating having to pay so many fees and said it prevents their business from expanding.

"It's kind of ridiculous to jump through all of the hoops for each city and then have renewals at different times, some are good for 145 days some are good for six months some are good for a year," Quayal said.

Daysha Filipe, a 22 years old from South Jordan, started her food-truck business, The Salty Pineapple, a year and a half ago. As of now, she and her two younger brothers are the only employees.

She said the bill would allow their family business to grow and move into new markets.

"We can expand financially and, we'll actually get to grow and people will get to know us," Filipe said.

Henderson said, "We're here because we support small businesses, we support this burgeoning new and innovative industry in the state of Utah and we want to make things easier for them."

The bill is awaiting action by the full Senate.

 

