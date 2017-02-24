Lawmaker wants to remove regulatory roadblocks for Utah food trucks

Several food trucks gathered outside the State Capitol on Friday to support SB250 that could streamline food-truck licensing and regulation.

Sen. Deidre Henderson, R-Spanish Fork, is sponsoring the bill and said the "regulatory requirements that vary from city to city are just too burdensome for food trucks."

The purpose of the bill is to help food truck business owners expand and prevent them from having to obtain several permits and licenses from several jurisdictions.

Starlena Quayal, co-owner of Smokin Star BBQ, said it's frustrating having to pay so many fees and said it prevents their business from expanding.

"It's kind of ridiculous to jump through all of the hoops for each city and then have renewals at different times, some are good for 145 days some are good for six months some are good for a year," Quayal said.