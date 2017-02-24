Utah man sentenced to prison for gang-related murder

Martinez was shot in front of his house near 3800 South Armoridge Drive (8180 West) at about 9 p.m. on May 4, 2014.

Prosecutors said during a three-day trial that Perez, a member of a subset of the Nortenos gang, and another teen had earlier on the day of the shooting, gotten into an argument with Martinez — who belonged to the Surenos gang when he was younger but was no longer a part of it.

After Perez and the other teen left, Martinez and his daughter's boyfriend got into a car and located the teens several blocks away, where the argument continued.

Skyler Burnasconi, who said he associates with the Nortenos gang, testified that Perez later told him Martinez had called him names and that their confrontation almost became physical. Burnasconi said Perez alluded to being outmatched by much larger rival gang members and having to back down.

Burnasconi gave Perez and another man, whose name he says never learned, a ride to Magna, where at most, he expected a fistfight, he testified.

But when they arrived at Martinez's home, Martinez walked out of his front door and Perez exited the car and began shooting, Burnasconi testified.

"I was caught completely by surprise," Burnasconi said.

Perez left the gun in Burnasconi's car, he said, and retrieved it the next day. A few days later, Perez messaged him on Facebook to show off a new word tattooed on his chest — "Norte" — saying he "earned it," Burnasconi said.

shunt@sltrib.com