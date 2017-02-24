After harsh debate, House passes abortion-information bill

His bill requires that women be given such information before the procedure.

But House Minority Leader Brian King, D-Salt Lake City, said the mandated information "is something that is simply not well established in science," and said it is based on an experiment with "a handful of patients, literally…. It's simply not sound science."

Stratton and allies disagreed. Rep. Ray Ward, R-Bountiful, a physician, said medical groups feel the information "is medically accurate. Not only is accurate, it is reasonable and important information for a woman to have as she finds herself in this type of a situation."

King also complained that legislators every year find additional ways to "interject ourselves between a woman and a doctor about the decision that she makes and has made to proceed with an abortion, which is perfectly legal."

He said Republicans often fight federal micromanagement or "nanny state-ism," but he said, "Why is it so difficult to live that way on this issue of abortion?"

Agreeing was Rep. Susan Duckworth, D-Magna, who added, "I am opposing the fact that men continually make these presentations and these arguments about what should be done to a woman's body." Men outnumber women in the House by a 61-14 margin.

But Rep. Karianne Lisonbee, R-Clearfield, rose as a woman to defend what she said is simply "an informed consent bill. It requires physicians to provide scientifically factual information to their patients."

King also started a minor brouhaha when said he is tired of some lawmakers who contend that abortion is "killing babies." He said, "What we are talking about are zygotes and fetuses and embryos…. When I hear an individual refer to an unborn child as a baby, I know immediately they are not to be taken seriously."

Some lawmakers called points of order saying King was violating House decorum, but Rep. Eric Hutchings, R-Kearns, who was acting as chairman at the time, ruled he had not attacked any individual by name and therefore had not violated rules.

It led others to stand to defend their beliefs against abortion.

Rep. LaVar Christensen, R-Draper, said, "There most definitely is life in the womb, and that the Constitution protects life and liberty." He added, "I personally believe in being faithful to 'in God we trust' and the creator."

He added, "I also disagree with the proposition that our vocabulary and our terminology is somehow wrong and that we are to accept the alternative premise that there is no life until there is a breath taken outside the womb."

Stratton said, "This is not a pro-life or a pro-choice bill. It is an informed consent" bill, but added, "I will openly say that I am very concerned about the over 900,000 termination pregnancies we have in our country at this time."

He said his bill also helps to "honor womanhood, and the dignity and the grace and honor that it adds to the human experience…. I am so grateful for my mother and all of our mothers whose choice to carry us and give us birth is a remarkable blessing to all of us today."